Product of love at first sight; Kwabena Agyapong shares story of how he fell in love

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

If you are among those who think that love at first sight cannot lead to a successful lifetime marriage, then you will have to reconsider your thoughts.



Many love stories have been told about how people get broken hearted in relationships for not knowing their partners for long.



This has created a beast of falling in love with someone at first sight among the younger population.



In Ghana, many see love at first sight as weird and will consider it as an obsession that cannot result in any successful marriage.



However, the love story of former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) Kwabena Agyei Agyapong will perhaps give you hope that love at first is not a mirage but a reality that can lead to a happy life ever after.



According to him, he felt an instantaneous and unwavering love for his wife seeing her for the first time at the campus of the University of Ghana, which incident led to marriage within a short period.



“…Legon in those days, when I went, I saw this nice beautiful lady sitting on the bed and I said to myself I have to marry this girl. It was instantaneous…” he told Ayisha Ibrahim in a personality profile interview on Joy News monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Mr. Agyapong is married to Dr. Lawrencia Agyapong with three children.



She is currently the Head of the Communications Department, as well as the research coordinator at the School of Graduate Studies at the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra.