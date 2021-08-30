Producing hit songs in Dagbanli language very tough – Fancy Gadam

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Tamale-based Hiplife artiste, Fancy Gadam known in real life as Mujahid Ahmed Bello has revealed the difficulty involved with breaking through the Ghana music scene with the Dagbanli.



“It’s very difficult breaking through with Dagbani because when the fans understand what you are saying they love it more than when they don’t understand the language,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.



Responding to the question about the difficulties he’s facing doing songs with his native language, Fancy Gadam said intensive promotion and riding on melodious beats has been his secret weapon to making hits.



He said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “So it’s left with you to make sure that the beats are acceptable and the melody that you are riding on should also be acceptable as well.



“And then the song needs intensive promotion and before that the song must move the DJs and presenters to push it for you so you need to work hard,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



The Ghana music industry is one that has over the years produced artistes who mostly sing using the Akan language such as Twi and Fante interlaced with a bit of English or pidgin language.