'Privatize MUSIGA and let it work' – MzVee backs Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian songstress MzVee has backed calls for the privatization of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



According to her, this will help the organization to work efficiently for musicians in the country.



The call comes barely two weeks after Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy suggested that a private entity should take over MUSIGA in collaboration with the government. He tweeted “Musicians Association of Ghana…I think a private entity should take over the affairs and let’s run it in collaboration with Gov..”.



MUSIGA’s core duties include social protection, support for musical activities, intellectual property rights, etc for musicians across the country.



In an Instagram Live interview on GHOne TV’s page with Offishal Dhamie, the ‘Coming Home’ hitmaker was asked “there’s been a call from your friend in the industry that MUSIGA should be privatized, what’s your take on that?



She replied “maybe, you know, maybe. My thing is that are you working where you are, is it hard for you to do? Okay, all the best keep working hard, make this money. If not, make it private-owned and let it work. So, whatever will do some good, really and truly.”



As to whether she had received her royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization, she revealed “so, I got a call recently to come for something. I can’t disclose the amount but I got a call. It’s not, it’s not substantial but I got the call though. It’s a start.”



On what can be done for GHAMRO to be more efficient, she noted “I don’t want to say much, but all I will say is to speed up whatever they are going up and try to put us on that path where we are working hard, we are hearing the music and we are getting paid.”



