Prioritise saving for retirement – Insurance expert advises

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Michael Yaw Kyei-Donkor, Former Head of SIC’s Valued Clients, has disclosed why it is important for everyone to save before retirement.



According to him, whatever has a beginning has an end, “and once you’ve started working you will definitely have to come to a stop and that is termed retirement.”



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge’ show, he said, “Wishing the beginning and the end, you need to prepare after the end to live comfortably and that is where the importance of savings comes in. Savings like the society is the unit block on which you can build your capital and after getting the capital you invest”.



He noted that the profit from the investment is something one can reinvest or use in expanding whatever activities they are performing. Hence, making saving a priority is one of the key points when it comes to retirement.



Answering how early one has to start saving, he emphasised that it should be done as early as possible, “especially the moment you start to earn money.



Anyone who starts earning some income at age 18 and above needs to make a conscious effort to save for the present and the future. They also have to bear in mind that things will not always be the same,” he stated.