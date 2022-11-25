Prioritise resolving misunderstandings promptly – Couples advised

LifeStyle of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian actress and Fashion designer, Amma Serwaa has emphatically stated that a lot of couples like to keep their issues unsolved.



According to her, couples need to sit and resolve issues immediately after they happen, rather than leave them for later.



She told Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s 'In Bed with Adwen' show, “A lot of couples lack communication. They are unable to talk to themselves and solve their issues when there is a need for it, and this keeps dragging them back and will continue to bring more issues to them.”



She emphasised that couples should be able to agree on issues and go past them immediately to bring peace into their homes.



“Issues between couples should be resolved and not revisited again. It is one of the leading causes of failed marriages in our country today. It gets even worse if the partner is one who keeps record of wrongdoings. With such a person, it will take a long while for the issue to be resolved and this is mostly done by ladies,” she said.



She stated that if couples continue this way, there will never be peace and happiness in their homes and the marriage will fail eventually.



“Couples should always come together after misunderstandings and endeavour to solve their issues immediately to prevent this from happening,” she advised.