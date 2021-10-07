Princess Ada to host maiden Western Gospel Awards 2021

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Well celebrated Journalist, Youth empowerment activist, and controversial Radio Personality Lady Rev. Princess Ada Ayoka, known as Adalicious Ada is set to host the maiden edition of the Western Gospel Awards 2021.



The Western Gospel Awards organized by Prolific Ghana Entertainment seeks to recognize and appreciate Gospel/Christian music originating from the Western region.



Unlike other awards schemes, The Western Gospel Awards is aimed at taking the Gospel industry to a whole new level considering its blueprint and how they (organizers) seem to put this year’s event together.



The main event earlier reported to come off on October 24 has been rescheduled for November 7 at the Word of Life Assemblies of God – Church, Anaji in Takoradi.



The night which will feature performances from Legendary Pastor Joe Beechem, KODA, KingsKid, and a host of other nominees include Ewuraba Eesi, Navah, Ernestina Koney, SK Frimpong, KDM will be aired live on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, as well as some selected television stations in Ghana.



Prolific GH Entertainment urged patrons of the event to expect a night full of glitz and glamour as well as a memorable experience.



Meanwhile, The former Melody FM and Yfm presenter is not new to hosting events, she has carved a niche for herself as one of the finest and most decorated emcees in the country.



Despite her new endeavor as a lady reverend, Princess Ada continues working in the media space with Zylofon FM and TV, Peace FM, and Max TV all in Accra.



The Western Gospel Awards is designed to expose, recognize, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music and the inspiration of its artists.



The awards scheme has 24 categories. Among the keenly contested categories include the Gospel Artiste of the year which has nominee Navah, SK Frimpong, Ewuraba Eesi, KDM, and JK.