Prince of Odumse ties the knot

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: Laud Halm-Quartey, Contributor

The prince of Odumse, a suburb of Ningo Prampram Traditional area, Fiesu Tetteh Emperor got married to his longtime girlfriend recently.



The traditional wedding took place at Sota, a nearby village where the bride hails from.



The ceremony was graced with the presence of chiefs from neighbouring towns and villages among others.



Fiesu Tetteh Emperor and his wife were adorned in rich kente and the display of culture by both families added colour to the ceremony.



Throughout the ceremony, the wife was full of joy and smiles, her aura got the whole ceremony lit.



The Okyeame and the official MC took over the ceremony with well-coordinated speeches balancing and glueing each item to the other with humor and seriousness until the ceremony came to an end.



When Prince Fiesu was asked why he chose the village and no other place of eye-popping architecture of a location for his ceremony, he said, “few things truly define us as humans; firstly, our birth, second, when you see your purpose, thirdly, when you pass on, leaving a legacy to be continued by descendants and you become a proud ancestor, all must be connected to your roots. This place is where its all going to happen, that is why we did it here.”



Fiesu Tetteh Emperor is the 3rd son and personal secretary of Nene Fiesu Gblie the gazetted chief of Odumse. Prince of the Royal Family of Odumse in the Ningo Prampram Traditional area, a businessman in real estate and the C.E.O of Empotet T&B.