Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in another hot baby bump shot

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Popular American singer, Rihanna, has taken the art of maternity shots to the next level as she has once again served ‘yummy-mummy’ goals on the internet.



The Barbados singer who previously announced her first child by releasing hot street photos has again wowed her fans but this time around, she has shown more skin.



In Rihanna’s first pregnancy post which went viral on social media, she wore a long pink vintage Chanel puffer coat with jewelled gold buttons over a long pair of ripped jeans held up by a gold and leather Chanel chain belt.



In the said picture which went viral earlier, the ‘What’s my name’ hitmaker’s stomach was framed by the coat and was covered by a jewellery cross on a long pearl necklace.



But in a new shot, Rihanna who now appears to be a style inspiration to many young pregnant women has spiced things up with an all-black apparel.



She rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan, an Attico stirrup leggings and a NYC reversible jacket.



She accessorized with bejewelled Jimmy Choo pumps, a pair of Balenciaga sunglasses and layers of necklaces, including a Jacquie Aiche diamond bra.



‘Badgirlriri’ posed by a car in a setting that looks like an underground garage.



