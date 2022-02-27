Praying for Ghanaians in Ukraine and Russia – Vanilla Muzik

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian singer Vanilla was visibly distressed about Russia’s attack on Ukraine as he commiserated with citizens, especially Ghanaian immigrants, on TV3’s NewDay show.



Unfortunate events happening in Eastern Europe, as Russia continues to issue missile attacks on Ukraine, is a global concern. Vanilla Muzik expressed his sentiments pointed out how frightening it must be for foreign nationals caught in the crossfire.



“Major prayers out to the citizens of Ghana in Ukraine and Russia. I empathise so much with them because I don’t know how they are feeling right now. I saw the interview earlier when he was saying everything is shut down. He is in his room and all of that. Very, very scary and lonely place right now. So prayers out to the Ghanaians out there.”



Vanilla’s plunge into mainstream entertainment after appearing on the Mentor stage has been successful with the help of his record label, Bullhause. But he doesn’t intend to stop there, as he eyes both local and international awards.



“I want to go as far as I can. As far as God would allow my talent to take me. I feel very proud. At the same time very excited for the year ahead because it was my first release under my new label, Bullhaus entertainment. If this is my first release and it’s doing this, it can only go higher and higher from here. So it made me very happy and confident.”



Vanilla Muzik dropped a new single, ‘Payer’, available on all streaming platforms.





