‘Powerful’ McBrown and MzGee now handling the strongest shows on TV – Vim Lady declares

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, popularly known as Vim Lady, has lauded United Showbiz host, MzGee and Onua Showtime presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, for holding the fort for women in the media space.



According to her, these two women have put an end to the trend of men dominating the screens over a long period of time.



Vim Lady’s comments are on the back of McBrown’s maiden launch of her new show, ‘Onua Showtime’, where she was said to have pulled over 10,000 views within some hours.



The number of views accrued from the show has since caused a heated debate on social media where netizens have compared her current show to that of her former, United Showbiz, which is now handled by MzGee.



Netizens have been weighing both shows to see which of them carries more influence, reach and engagement, particularly on social media.



But condemning such mindsets, Vim Lady said the success of both shows shouldn’t be determined by the number of views.



“In Ghana, success and impact isn’t determined by the number of views, so those comparing MzGee to McBrown in terms of views to put a stop to it. Some years ago, men were the ones holding the fort when it comes to television.



“All the powerful show hosts we had by then were men. Today, women are dominating our screens. Two powerful women are hosting two powerful programs and that is the beauty of it. Let’s stop the negativity, our minds are too negative,” she stressed in a video making rounds on social media.



Instead, Vim Lady said the level of their successes should be measured by the number of lives they have been able to impact.



“Our focus should be driven on their impact. How many lives they have been able to impact with their pay cheque. How many people have they been able to educate with their show? That is how we should measure people’s work. Those are their KPIs,” she added.







