'Poverty made me become a singer' – Asake

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Oloade, popularly known as Asake has stated that poverty led him to begin a career in music.



Speaking in an interview with ABC News, Asake noted that he was a dancer who couldn't earn enough money hence his inclusion of music.



According to him, he was introduced to music by his father at a very tender age and developed a likeness to singing.



He said, “My parents used to play me a lot of classical Songs. They love listening to songs. The kind of father I have is the one that will wake up in the morning and have one cigarette then loud music.



“At the end of the day, I feel like I can actually sing. Then I added music to it. Maybe because I know how to dance then I know how to bounce on music. I actually don’t want to be a musician in the first place. I just wanted to dance. It feels like water. I love everything that comes with dancing.



“But at the end of the day, after dancing I fell in love with having money too. Then I started thinking about it, is dance going to give me the kind of money I want?”