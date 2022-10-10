Poverty almost triggered me to ditch my career to live in the UK – Amerado

Entertainment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Safo Kantanka, popularly known as ‘Amerado,’ has recounted a tough moment in his life where he had to decide between his music career and relocating to the United Kingdom.



Amerado said that at a point in his music career, he wasn’t making money from his craft and it was within the same period he had an opportunity to travel to the UK for the ‘Ghana Party in a Park’ event in 2019.



Amerado said that upon arrival in the UK, he was under pressure to decide whether to come back to Ghana and pursue his ‘unfruitful’ music career, or remain in the UK and find a job to take care of her family without a valid visa.



Stuck in the dilemma, Amerado told Delay in an interview that deciding between these two crucial situations was a determiner of his fate.



“It got to a time where I didn’t know where my next meal was going to come from but I had a chance to got to UK in October 2019. I was fortunate enough that my aunt was there. I had to make a decision whether to come back to Ghana and do the music or remain in the UK. It was very tough and that was the lowest point in my life. It was a deciding moment for me because during that period I was totally devastated. I nearly run into depression. What I saw and experienced over there was very bad. I can’t say it all.



“As a young boy who travelled outside the country for tourism. After the event, my mum thinks because I’ve been able to fly, I have to stay behind and work hard over there. She said I should find a job that will enable me take care of my sister and her. With the type of visa I had, It wasn’t possible to live there for that long. I started thinking as to whether I should go back to Ghana and pursue my music which is not fetching money or find a way of staying in the UK to secure a job,” he stated.



The ‘Abotre’ hitmaker added that he was mentally affected by the entire situation to an extent that he went about the streets asking for people’s opinions.



“Sometimes when I am walking around the train stations, I communicate my thoughts to every black man. I ask the black strangers to tell me what they think,” he added.







