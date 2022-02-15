Postmaster General, Obour leads his team to render services

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Obour appointed MD for Ghana Post



Obour and his team deliver packages to Ghanaians



First Lady receives fresh flowers from Obour on Vals Day



The Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company, Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, who doubles as a singer, has been spotted leading his team to render services to Ghanaians.



Obour now known as Postmaster General, has encouraged the public to patronise the nation's Postal Operator, which offers courier, financial and government services.



In recent photos shared on the social media pages of Ghana Post, Obour and his able-men were pictured ready for the job on their bikes.



The team have promised the fastest delivery across the country.



Also, First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who was presented with fresh flowers as part of this year's Valentine Day celebration has congratulated Obour and his team for a good job done so far and encouraged Ghanaians to patronise their services.



"The Delivery Services Market has a huge potential and would no doubt contribute to the profitability of Ghana Post. I wish them well and I encourage all Ghanaians to patronize their services," read the post sighted by GhanaWeb on February 15.



Obour has also been spotted delivering packages to the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor and former Second Lady, Matilda Amissah-Arthur.



The MD for Ghana Post Company, as part of ensuring that the job is done effectively, has pledged to work hand in hand with his delivery men.



See the images below:















































