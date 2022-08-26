Portia Kay nominated for Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Music of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: Dan Lartey

Budding gospel singer, Portia Kay has been nominated for the Gospel New Artiste of the Year 2022.



The Fante gospel singer released her inspirational song, Ban Bofo, which featured KODA late 2021.



Portia Kay, who had to spin off from a music duo in the early days in her music career, said she is delighted with the direction of her music career as her hard work is being recognized.



She revealed in an interview some weeks ago that she had to feature KODA on her Ban Bofo song because she wanted that particular song to be strictly Fante and the experienced gospel singer delivered above her expectations.



She said the decision is beginning to pay off with a nomination and possible winning of the Gospel New Artiste of the Year at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.



