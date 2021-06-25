Porn is fake, avoid it – Man charges

LifeStyle of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Financial Assistant at the National Lottery Association, Edward Antwi, has opined that he is against the watching of pornography and it is his wish that all men would avoid watching it too.



Speaking on the ‘Effects of pornography on relationships’ with Nana Yaw Odame on eTV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he stated that pornography has destroyed a lot of relationships, marriages and even individuals’ lives and that should be enough to convince people to avoid it.



“I don’t see the need for a man to watch pornography. Porn is fake and I am against it. I wish that all men will have that energy and power to resist it, and not even venture or think of it. I say this because of what pornography has done to marriages and relationships,” he said.



Edward continued that, “People have ended up at Pantang because of pornography. People have even died out of depression all in the name of pornography. I really want men and the entire world to make a conscious effort to avoid pornography because it does no good.”



In his opinion, the effects that pornography have are very immense and although people may argue that it is helping people financially and helping to spice up relationships, it is high time people realize that porn is doing more harm than good and identify it as a canker.