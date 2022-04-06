You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 06Article 1508894

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular songs of the late Highlife legend Nana Nsiah Piesie

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The late Highlife legend Nana Nsiah Piesie The late Highlife legend Nana Nsiah Piesie

Highlife singer dies in road crash

Nana Nsiah Piesie reported dead by his family

Ghanaians mourn 'Police Abaa' hitmaker

The family of highlife singer, Nana Nsiah Piesie, have confirmed his death which occurred through a road accident on the Pokuase stretch on Monday, April 4, 2022.

News of the passing of Piesie, famed for his hit single 'Police Abaa' came as a shock to music lovers with many describing him as one of Ghana's best songwriters who toured the world with his music back in the day.

The former member of the Osei Kofi's Beats Band led by the late Nana Ampadu was based abroad but travelled to Ghana for a short stay where he met his untimely death.

Tons of tributes have poured in from his fans across social media.

As we mourn and celebrate the life and achievement of Nana Nsiah Piesie, GhanaWeb has compiled some popular songs from the fallen highlife legend.


Check out the songs below:


Police Abaa




Odo Do Me




Me Nwe Aboo




Anigina Be Ku Me




Wote Puupuu A Wobi Di




Ko Wu

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment