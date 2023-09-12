Popular model flaunts new ‘footballer lover’ after fallout with Thomas Partey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Gifty Boakye has officially showcased another footballer as her lover, after her relationship with Black Stars-Arsenal player, Thomas Partey, ended in 2022.



In a now-deleted Instagram post, the model shared excerpts of her fun moments with her new lover, Yaw Yeboah.



In some parts of the video, she was spotted cheering him on at the stadium, where he was playing a major game for his team, Columbus Crew.



She was also spotted in a customized yellow Columbus Crew jersey with his name boldly inscribed at the back.



They were also captured kissing and sharing some private moments together prior to the game.



The said video has since garnered massive reactions from netizens online.



Gifty and Thomas Partey’s viral love affair



Gifty’s breakup with the Arsenal star after several years of being together went viral in 2022.



Prior to that, sources stated that Thomas Partey smuggled her into the Black Stars camp during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



Gifty Boakye debunked such claims in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb.



"Thomas and I's relationship was very public and against my wishes. It all started during the AFCON scandal which was worse. It was a rumuor because I don't have time to sneak or be smuggled into any camp or I will ever do for anyone.



"I was invited there and everyone knew I was there and it was his birthday. So some journalist took matters in his hands to write those rumuors about me when I was there in Dubai and in Egypt at the actual game. But those were rumuors we put to end after we came to Ghana," she told GhanaWeb.





