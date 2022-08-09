Popular gospel musician Reverend Prince Nyarko is dead - Family confirms

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Unfortunate news has hit Ghana's showbiz fraternity as it has been confirmed that popular gospel singer, Reverend Prince Nyarko who composed the famous song 'Hena Ne W'adamfo Pa' is dead.



A relative confirmed the devastating news to GhanaWeb in an interview, Tuesday, without further details.



The cause of his demise is unknown.



Rev. Prince Nyarko was a graduate of Maximillian International University and had three albums to his credit. He was a married man with two children. Aside from music, he was a missionary, a revivalist and a psalmist.



His last post on Facebook was on August 6, 2022, when he announced he was going to go live in 3 hours for a ministration.



