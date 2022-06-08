Popular figures who won our hearts and never came back

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Over the years, the recipe for success in maintaining one’s status as a celebrity has been consistency, commitment, and passion for one’s craft.



In the sports industry, the likes of the Undertaker of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Cristiano Ronald, Messi of soccer, and LeBron James of the National Basketball Association have been able to stay at the top of their various field and managed to remain the most celebrated over a decade because of their passion, consistency, and commitment.



This is no different in the entertainment industry, where globally, we have the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Drake, and a host of other A-list celebrities staying on top because of their consistency.



In Ghana's local entertainment industry, the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Nat Brew, and Daddy Lumba, have managed to maintain their relevance through productivity and consistency.



However, there were some celebrities who suddenly came into the scene won the hearts of many, and then disappeared. Today we look at Ghanaian celebrities who won our hearts and disappeared and never came back.



Quincy Owusu-Abeyie



At the CAN 2008, Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was one of the most celebrated Black Stars players. The player seamlessly made jokes about opposition defenses and this made him the favorite of most Ghanaians. However, after the CAN 2008 tournament, he vanished into thin air.







Strika



Strika starred in the popular movie which featured Idris Elba, “the beast of no nation”. Following the movie, Strika was tipped for greatness. However, things didn’t go as expected. In August 2018, it was reported that he was found begging on the streets of Accra.







Nkasei



In the 2000s, Nkasei was one of the most popular music groups in the country. Their hit song, Tuobodom enjoyed was one of the most popular songs, but today, the group is nowhere to be found.







Kofi Wayo



Ghanaian politicians and businessmen used to be one of the most famous politicians around. He used to be known for his extreme and “wild” policies as well as his “slang”, but after the 2016 elections, Kofi Wayo vanished from the political scene to focus solely on his many businesses. Probably the first Ghanaian politician to give up on Ghana.



