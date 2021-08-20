Popular blogger reveals why men sometimes regret making love to ladies

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Elorm Beenie has stated some reasons why men regret making love to women



• He said some women don’t practice good hygiene



• Elorm revealed some instances where men are demoralized after sex



Publicist cum PR Consultant, Elorm Beenie, has disclosed that men sometimes throw their hands up in despair after embarking on some sexual escapades with women.



He said there have been instances where men have regretted having sexual encounters with women after discovering certain odd things about them.



Buttressing his point, Elorm cited instances where improper hygiene and sexual incompatibility with female counterparts have ruined such pleasurable moments.



“We also regret making out with ladies sometimes. After making out with some women, we sometimes discover that we have had the wrong meat. The same way women feel they have lost something, guys also feel the same way. It mostly has to do with physical, emotional and psychological feelings. You are making out with a lady and, you find out that hygienically she is not good. You have helped her severally, but that’s just how it is. Or there’s a certain way she wants her sex which you don’t side with. Sometimes some of these things demoralize you,” he told GhanaWeb TV's Elsie Lamar on the Moans and Cuddles show.



Declaring his support towards pre-marital sex, Elorm believes these challenges are best solved before marriage.



“It is true communication can help solve some of these things but would you rather talk about it after marriage? It is important to discover some of these things before marriage. It helps,” he added.



Watch the video below:







Nomination