Eddie Nartey reveals what killed his wife

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eddie Nartey moves on after wife's death



Eddie Nartey's wife passed on 2 years after marriage



My wife suffered from kidney failure



January 2021 was a sad and gloomy month for one of Ghana's most loved actors, Eddie Nartey.



The actor confirmed the passing of his wife, on January 25 in an Instagram post.



"I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength," the caption of a photo with the two in shot read.



His wife, Vida Obenewah Nartey, passed on two years after their wedding.



Months after her demise, the 'Adventure of Anansewaa' famed actor has disclosed what killed his wife in an interview with presenter MzGee.



According to Eddie Nartey, his wife who had been unwell for a very long time died of lupus.



"She was not well, she was sick. It was a very tough time...It was not something that was out there, it was not something even my friends knew about. It was a struggle I carried on my shoulders. She was also a private person, she was so unwell... She had lupus, something that affects your organs. For her, she suffered from kidney failure," he sadly recounted.



According to mayoclinic.org, Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body's immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect many different body systems — including your joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.



Watch the interview below:



