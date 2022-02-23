Popular Nigerian musicians who changed stage their names

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: thenationonlineng.net

Stage names are not just titles adopted by artistes, they are fully-fledged brands that serve as a mode of identification for them.



As a result, several celebrities tend to switch names as their careers progress or evolve.



Some in the quest for a new start, change their brand or stage names while others adopt such identities just to revive their careers.



Lets take a list of some popular Nigerian musicians that changed their stage names:



1.Kizz Daniel



Kiss Daniel, through his manager, announced that he had changed his name to Kizz Daniel in May 2018.



Formerly known as Kiss Daniel, the singer was embroiled in a court battle with his former label, G Worldwide, over a high-profile contract disagreement. He then left G Worldwide to form Flyboy Inc., his own record label.



During the legal battle, his ex-label claimed ownership and copyrighted the name ‘Kiss Daniel,’ prompting the artist to go by Kizz Daniel, a name that quickly reflected on his social media sites.



2.Wizkid



Wizkid has gone through many names in the course of his career. He used to go by the stage name Lil Prince before becoming well-known in the industry.



He changed his name to Wizkid when he formally began his music career. Wizkid has been cautious with songs released under the “Wizkid” alias after signing his mega-deal with Sony in 2016, preferring to use the “Starboy” identity, which also symbolises his label.



In 2021, he startled followers by changing his Instagram handle to Big Wiz. Despite the fact that the name change isn’t official, many people have already begun to refer to him by that name.



3.2Face Idibia



In 2016, musician 2face Idibia declared that he had changed his stage name. On social media, he introduced his new moniker, 2baba.



He went on to say that the name change was not surprising because many people had been calling him “2Baba” for a long time and it was only natural for him to change it now that he is a father “Baba” and a chief (Tafidan Kudandan in Kaduna).



4. Sinzu



On Friday, July 20, 2012, Babalola Falemi, a well-known Nigerian singer and songwriter, announced the change of his stage name, Sauce Kid, to ‘Sinzu SMG,’ via his social media page.



Sinzu is a talented rapper whose music and swags gained him street fame with the release of his first track, “Omoge,” which featured popular vocalist Mike Okri.



The musician, on the other hand, spent two years in jail after he was apprehended for involving in deceitful activities.



5. Buju



On February 18, the multi-talented singer and songwriter formerly known as ‘Buju’ revealed his rebranding and stage name change to ‘BNXN’, which generated a lot of reactions from his fans.



The fast-rising singer made an official announcement regarding the changing of his stage name in a statement on his social media pages accompanied with a video