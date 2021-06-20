Popular Kumawood actress ties the knot secretly

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb..com

Ghanaian screen goddess Bernice Asare who recently announced that she will never post her husband on social media has tied the knot.



The actress posted pictures of her traditional private marriage on her verified Instagram page.



Looking glamourous in her beautiful Kente gown, she captioned the photo "and the Lord favoured me."



Bernice in a recent interview monitored by GhanaWeb promised never to post her husband on social media.



She feared other women will snatch him if she dares to post him on social media.



She detailed that the women of today are dangerous so she has to protect him; adding that Tracey Boakye is the only industry person who knows her husband.



Bernice who has 3 children was formally married to a pastor.



