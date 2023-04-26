Popular Ghanaian evangelist makes confession after watching Hajia Bintu's videos

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian evangelist, Suro Nyame, known for preaching on the streets and reaching out to young people, has confessed to being infatuated with TikTok star Hajia Bintu.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Suro Nyame disclosed that he had an affair with Hajia Bintu in his dreams and that he had never had sex with any lady because he believed his mission as a preacher was paramount.



According to Suro Nyame, he once chanced upon one of Hajia Bintu's videos while scrolling through his social media accounts and was immediately drawn to her good looks and stature.



He stated that what was one video he was watching got him to watch most of her videos and slowly developed feelings for her, leading to an affair in his mind.



Suro Nyame stated, "When I watched the first video, I decided to play it one more time and by the time it was done playing, I had had an affair with her in my mind. But now, I am back on my feet."



However, he acknowledged that his infatuation with Hajia Bintu caused him to stumble as a Christian.



"In that case, she has made me sin," he admitted. Suro Nyame has since regained his footing and is back on the right path.







ADA/BB