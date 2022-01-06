Popcaan pleads for direct flight from Jamaica to Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Jamaican dancehall artiste Popcaan has appealed to the government of Jamaica and Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up a direct flight from Jamaica to Ghana.



“Happy new year everyone, to the government of Ghana and Jamaica, we need a straight flight from Jamaica to Ghana!!! Make it happen please, thanks in advance”, he tweeted.



Andre Hugh Sutherland, known professionally as Popcaan who has put his plea across to the two governments on Twitter owns a home in Ghana which he acquired at US$5.5 million in 2020.



The artiste’s desire to root himself in Ghana is believed to stem from the government’s ‘Beyond the Return’ agenda which aimed at encouraging Africans in the diaspora to invest in the country to make it a better place.



However, the Jamaican celebrated his Christmas holidays in Ghana spending US$100,000 at the Gatsby Gala Night, an elite party organised by millionaire, Nana Kwame Bediako which had in attendance many affluent people in the entertainment world.



Popcaan, who has over the years endeared himself to Ghana and promises to have his next album launch here.



