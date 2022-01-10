Popcaan and Stonebwoy bring Ashaiman to a standstill

Entertainment of Monday, 10 January 2022

Popcaan and Stonbwoy shoot music video



Popcaan and Stonebwoy video shoot causes traffic in Ashaiman



Popcaan buys a house in Ghana



Popcaan and Stonebwoy on Sunday brought Ashaiman to a standstill while shooting a music video for their soon-to-be-released song.



The streets of Ashaiman were busy following the video shoot of the Jamaican artiste known in real life as Andre Hugh Sutherland and Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



The two artistes who have since December 2021 spent time together and attended events moved their friendship to a higher pedestal as they were spotted having a good time during the video shoot.



Popcaan quite recently appealed to the government of Jamaica and Ghana under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up a direct flight from Jamaica to Ghana.



The artiste’s desire to root himself in Ghana is believed to stem from the government’s ‘Beyond the Return’ agenda which aimed at encouraging Africans in the diaspora to invest in the country to make it a better place.



