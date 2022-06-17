Ponobiom is 'Solomon': Check out the real names of these 'hardcore' rappers

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

The Ghanaian music industry over the years has had some popular rappers who have a record of producing good music earning them the tag of the best of the best.



These musicians have unique identities ranging from name to appearance to style and even how they conduct themselves off the stage.



Stories of how they obtained their stage names have been told. Some have rebranded, ditched their stage names and opted for another with explanations.



Interestingly, some of these hardcore artistes hid their real names aka 'government names' in the cardboard.



The truth is some of these rappers who love using vulgar words in their songs bear Christain names. Just maybe, their parents wanted them to become preachers of God's gospel but they ended up on the 'streets'.



Check out the real names of these Ghanaian rappers:









Eno Barony - Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom











Ponobiom - Solomon Adu Antwi









Kwaw Kese - Emmanuel Kofi Botwe









Cabum - Frank Kwame Gyasi-Frimpong









M.anifest - Kwame Ametepee Tsikata









Pappy Kojo - Jason Gaisie









Sarkodie - Michael Owusu Addo









Medikal - Samuel Adu Frimpong









Teephlow -Lukeman Ekow Baidoo









EL - Elom Adablah









Guru - Maradona Yeboah Adjei



