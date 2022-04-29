Polygamy is war; a home must be peaceful - Cubana Chief Priest

Entertainment of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cubana Chief Priest condemns polygamy



Yul Edochie marries second wife



Nigerian actor called out on social media



Nigerian publicist and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has stated that polygamous marriages tend to destroy peaceful homes due to the introduction of a new woman, which sometimes results in 'war'.



A once beautiful and peaceful home can be made a living hell with the introduction of a new lover.



According to the Chief priest who is not in support of polygamy, some great families have been ruined due to jealousy and hatred that comes with keeping more than one wife.



He argued that no woman deserves to be labelled as a second or third wife, adding that a man can number his houses and cars, not a human.



The post on Instagram dated April 28 read: "Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation With The Hate, Competition & Jealousy That Comes With It. You Can Number Houses, Businesses, Cars, Jewelries, Side Chicks Etc, But Pls Never You Number Wives, It’s So Painful & Hurting. Do Unto Others What You Want Them To Do Unto You. Don’t Bring War To Your Own Home, Home Should Be A Place Of Absolute Peace. POLYGAMY is War!"



His comment comes days after Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie announced the birth of a son with his new lover, Judy, who he introduced to the world as his second wife.



Mr Edochie topped trends when his wife, May Yul-Edochie, expressed dissatisfaction with the outdooring of his new lover.



"May God judge you both," she told her husband of 18 years.





