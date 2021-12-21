Poloo’s attitudinal conversion short lived – Entertainment critic

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Entertainment critic, Vida Adutumwaa says Akuapem Poloo’s attitudinal change after the Court of Appeal reversed her 90 jail terms to a fine is short-lived.



Speaking with TV3’s Akorfa on Simply Showbiz, she said the actress and socialite continued with her twerking activities on social media despite being found guilty and appearing before the court for publishing obscene material and accused of carrying out domestic violence that undermined another person’s privacy or integrity.



“I still believe Akuapem Poloo’s new change of behavior is going to be short-lived. Even when the case wasn’t over yet, we saw how she was all over the place and now this is the finality of the whole case. So, we don’t even know what she is up to do next,” she said.



Vida Adutwumwaa further advised that the actress should use her fame to her advantage by venturing into some entrepreneurship to earn some more finances rather than twerking and engaging in futile activities on social media.



Vida added that Akuapem Poloo should seek entrepreneurial advice from industry persons like Mzbel, who has been able to channel her fame into entrepreneurship and has become successful in the business space.



“Now her focus should be business. She should have conversations like someone like Mzbel who has been able to make it in the business space.”



The Entertainment critique also stated that Poloo’s management should take into consideration her public output to ensure her perpetually and brand relevance in the industry.



Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days in prison for posting a nude photo with her son on his birthday in June 2020.



The court found the 31-year-old actress guilty of “obscene material” and “domestic violence” in April after the image went viral on social media.



She was charged with publishing obscene material, carrying out domestic violence that undermined another person’s privacy, and domestic violence that could harm someone’s dignity and self-worth.



The three charges were ruled to run consecutively for a total of 90 days.



After the hearing, her lawyer appealed to the court for a relook but the appeal was nullified.



The court of appeal reversed Poloo’s 90-day jail term after her lawyers filed another appeal on Monday, December 6, 2021.



Instead of the jail sentence, she was imposed with a fine of GHS12,000 which has been paid.



