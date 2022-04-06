Politics is a calling – John Dumelo reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Renowned actor and philanthropist, John Dumelo, has revealed that to participate in politics one needs to be called into it.



“Politics is a calling, you have to be called before you can venture. it has a lot of demands and it is an experience no one gives you,” he said.



The actor who switched interests to politics made these revelations in an interview with Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.



Speaking to his traits after being ‘ordained’ into politics, John mentioned how thoughtful he is about people and things he believes will make the country progress.



“I think about the people, Ghana, and what to do to make the people feel better”, he said.



The politician further revealed that he had no regrets in contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)and spending so much money on his political campaign even though he lost.



John Dumelo on the 19th of July 2019, picked up a nomination form to contest in the NDC primaries as a parliamentary candidate. On August 24, 2019, he won the NDC parliamentary primaries to represent the NDC in Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency in the 2020 General Elections.