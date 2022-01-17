Politics in Ghana is a family business – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Actress Yvonne Nelson has just realised that politics in Ghana is about how to make one's family better.



The opposition National Democratic Congress have complained bitterly about the family tree in the current government.



Positions of influence and money are given out to some known family members of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This is by a President who promised not to run a family and friends government.



The argument for this move by the government has been the fact that they are well schooled and competent to handle whatever portfolio they have been given.



Actress Yvonne Nelson who has been at the forefront in the fight for a better Ghana in a tweet just noted that politics in Ghana is about building the financial capacities of one's family.



She said, "Politics in my country is a FAMILY BUSINESS".




