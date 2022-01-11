'Politics and greed are what's killing Africa' - Sonnie Badu reacts to Black Stars defeat

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sonnie Badu has attributed the performance of the Black Stars to greed and politics in the country.



The Ghanaian gospel artiste shared his thoughts on his Instagram after the Black Stars lost to Morocco on January 10, 2022, citing the country has got local players who would go to lengths to play for the national team and win trophies.



“In my view, politics and greed are what’s killing Africa and every good thing we have. I feel there are top and hungry local players who will die for the nation and our records show that. Right from starlets to mid-Top until they breakthrough, they do all they can to win trophies,” he said.



Meanwhile, the gospel has queried where the spirit of the legendary players such as Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, and the likes vanished to and prayed for the players to pull through and make the country proud by doing well in their next game.



“Where is the spirit of Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Tony Baffoe, Stanely Abora, Sam Johnson, Emmanuel Armah, Steven Appiah, Muntari, Essien, Penstil, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston, Prince Tagoe , John Mensah, Lamptey, Ablade Kuma, Grago Mohammed literally names we would see and shake.



“I really pray the boys to pull through and make us proud… Show up good in the next game. This loss is painful, and @andreayew10 I pray your father’s spirit comes on you in this tournament. Do what he could not do… lift the trophy. Good luck boys,” he added.



The Black Stars succumbed to a late goal from Moroccan winger Sofiane Boufal who fired home from close range after Thomas Partey failed to clear the ball in the penalty area.



Coach Milovan Rajevac made late substitution to turn the tie in Ghana’s favor but that made little impact.



The game meant Ghana suffered its four defeat in the opening day of the AFCON tournament.



The Black Stars are now third on Group C with no point and minus one goal.



