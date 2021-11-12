Politicians shouldn’t see my song as a threat – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 12 November 2021

• Stonebwoy releases a song to help curb galamsey



• Stonebwoy explains the meaning of his ‘greedy men’ song



• Stonebwoy tackles his critics





Popular dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has established that his ‘greedy men’ song is not meant to strike any political agenda but rather to advocate against the galamsey menace.



Stonebwoy said his song brings to bare the daily challenges individuals face as a result of environmental degradation and nothing else.



One can recall that Stonebwoy has faced numerous public criticisms following the release of his new single which talks about poor leadership, galamsey, corruption, child labor among others.



Social commentator, Kwame A-Plus earlier opined that producing a love song would have been more beneficial than an anti-galamsey song in this era.



But responding to his critics, the BHIM Nation boss said;



“My greedy men song is meant to make you think. It’s about some challenges that Ghanaians face. What inspired that title is that there are both men and women who are supposed to help curtail these things but there are people in positions who know but they will not. These are the people I refer to as Greedy men. There should be no political threats whatsoever. This is an advocacy song. When you pay attention to the lyrics of the song, I am not, I repeat fighting anyone who is trying to get his or her daily bread. I’m only advocating for the people,” he stated.



