Politicians are the real fraud boys! - Efia Odo livid over perennial floods

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Efia Odo angry about impact of floods
Floods ravage parts of the country
Efia Odo labels politicians as 'fraud boys'
Media personality Efia Odo has lambasted government over recent floods that ravaged parts of the country.
She posted a series of tweets lamenting the havoc that recent rains have wreaked.
"We will complain about the damages today and then forget about it tomorrow. What extent are Ghanaians willing to go to demand the change we need. For once, let’s unite and seek answers and solutions for the future of Ghana or else…." one of her tweets read.
In another tweet, she stressed the fact that there was money in the system but that it was being siphoned by the political class.
"There’s money in the system, it’s shared amongst politicians. They’re the real fraud boys!" she lamented.
