Political expediency has replaced commonsense - Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana plays second fiddle to the selfish interests of politicians - Nana Aba laments



Nana Aba Anamoah laments bad politics



GHOne General Manager vents on Twitter



Nana Aba known for using Twitter to comment on national issues



Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is worried about recent happenings in the country, especially with respect to politics and politicians.



According to her, political expediency had replaced common sense and the selfish interests of the political class were reigning supreme.



In a June 2, 2022, Twitter post, the GHOne TV General Manager further lamented how politicians had eroded the desire of citizens to defend the country.



"Common sense has been sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. Ghana plays second fiddle to the selfish interests of politicians.



"No pride in [the] nation. No desire to defend the colours. No common front. What Ghana represents to them is a field to be ploughed rent-free," her post read.



It is not known the immediate motivation for her post.



Nana Aba Anamoah has serially used her social media handle to speak on major national issues.



Others like actresses Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson have often posted tweets making demands from the president specifically or the government in general.



Actor John Dumelo and musicians Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have also used Twitter to direct messages on the general cost of living and other topical issues, to the president.



