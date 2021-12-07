Police on the heels of Shatta Wale’s sister

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale’s court case adjourned to January 25, 2022



Shatta Wale’s lawyer request for in-camera hearing



Shatta Wale’s sister on the run



The prosecution involved in Shatta Wale’s court case has disclosed its intentions to continually manhunt for the dancehall artiste’s sister who was actively involved in the gun shooting hoax incident.



During the court proceedings on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the Chief Prosecutor, Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, told the court that one more suspect, Shatta Wale’s sister, is being pursued.



The Shatta Movement boss’ sister is said to be the person who reported the incident of the alleged fake gunshot to the East Legon Police.



But after the arrest of the dancehall artiste and his other accomplices, the lady in question whose identity was undisclosed is said to be on the run.



The court has therefore urged the counsel for the accused persons to produce the said suspect to help the police.



Meanwhile, counsel for the accused persons, Jerry Avenorgbo prayed the court to adjourn the matter to the last weekend of January.



This according to him is due to the fact that his client will be leading a lot of engagements during the festive period.



The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Marvin Essandoh has since adjourned the case to January 25, 2021.



Background



Shatta Wale is facing a charge of the publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.



His three other accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant, Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer, and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician were all charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news.



They have all pleaded not guilty and were admitted to GHc100,000 bail each with sureties who should be public servants.