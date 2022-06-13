Police officers in Burna Boy’s security detail arrested over nightclub shooting

Entertainment of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

5 police officers arrested over attempted murder



Two injured in shooting involving Burna Boy



Family of victims in club shooting demands justice



Five police officers deployed as escorts of Grammy Award winner Burna Boy have been arrested over an alleged shooting at Club Cubana.



Preliminary reports by the Bar Beach Police Division who arrived at the scene reveal that the incident started around 4 am on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, when the afrobeats singer and five police escorts visited Club Cubana on the Victoria Island.



One of the police escorts allegedly shot a man who reacted when the singer reportedly made passes at his wife.



While the man, Irebami Lawrence, was hit on the thigh, his friend, identified as Tolu, got hit in the head.



The victims were rushed to a Naval health facility where the doctor recommended immediate blood transfusion for them.



Demand for Justice



According to premiumtimesng.com, the family of Irebami Lawrence is demanding justice for their son for attempted murder.



Reacting to the demand by the family, the police have stated that, they have begun investigations and would bring to book all defaulters of the law.



Singer Burna Boy has over the years been involved in several violent incidents with his colleague stars, fans and in some situations, with neighbours.



In December 2017, Pulseng.com published that, the Nigeria Police identified Burna Boy as the mastermind behind a robbery incident on Mr. 2Kay at Eko Hotel and Suites that took place in November 2017. However, after several failed attempts to reach the singer, Burna turned himself in on Friday, December 15, 2017.



Also, according to a December 2013 report by THE NET, Burna Boy allegedly stabbed someone to death in London. He was tried as a minor and was sentenced to jail. Eleven months after his sentencing, he was released on parole for two months with community service for good behaviour, however, he flouted this rule and travelled back to Nigeria.



Burna Boy has denied ever stabbing someone in the UK and claims the report of his incarceration is false.