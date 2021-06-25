Police arrested me as if I was a criminal – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Actress Efia Odo has expressed her disappointment over her arrest by the Police on Friday June 25.



“I was inside the courtroom and the judge called for a recess that we should come back at 1:30 to get our final verdict. So, as I came outside, obviously a lot of campaigners were outside to support and they wanted to take pictures.



“I am a public figure and they wanted to show their support. A lot of commotion was going on and all of a sudden we see police come with their guns as if we were criminals and they just aggressively pulled us in,” she narrated after she was granted bail.



The police released her on Friday afternoon after she was earlier in the day arrested together with other leaders of the Fix the country campaign.



They were arrested after a court hearing on whether or not they should be allowed to organise their demonstration



Before the arrest, the group was seen entering the court premises, taking pictures with one of the conveners, Efia Odo, who is said to be part of the over 10 individuals arrested.



According to some of the conveners, a police officer at the court instructed them to leave the premises and later called for a backup.



Director of Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command is said to have initiated the arrest.



