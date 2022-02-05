Plus-size people are more sensible than slim people, but they don't get employed - Di Asa winner

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

The winner of Atinka TV’s Di Asa show, Rachel Annie, has indicated that the perception that plus-size people are slow is false because they are clever and are even more ‘sensible’ than slim people.



In a recent interview on SVTV Africa, in a word of advice to the youth, Annie stated that plus-size people often run their own business due to perception as a result, government and private companies do not employ them.



“Government does not employ plus-size people, but they think we are not smart, but they are sensible. Plus-size people do everything wholeheartedly even though we are not fast. We take our time and get it done,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



Speaking on the stigma attached to being plus size, she disclosed that once in Secondary School, she drank a gallon of lime juice to reduce weight, but it didn’t help.



According to her, she was often body-shamed in high school by her colleagues.



Annie also added that the competition had a positive impact on her life as it boosted her confidence in public speaking adding that she is not bothered about comments from onlookers.



The reigning plus-size dance champion, Annie is the winner of Atinka TV’s Di Asa competition.



Watch the interview below:



