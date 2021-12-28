Plenty talking in the bedroom causes conflicts - Counsellor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Counsellor Lutterodt educates on how to revive a dying marriage



Counsellor Lutterodt speaks at ‘Orgasm Conference’



Keep conflicts away from the bedroom, couples told



Counsellor Lutterodt has said that talking too much in the bedroom wouldn’t fix problems that arise among couples.



The outspoken counsellor explained that there is a need for couples to devise more effective ways of dealing with their problems.



By this, he demonstrated how, for instance, a dissatisfied woman can be sexually aroused after a misunderstanding, explaining that what works for one lady might not work for another.



He was speaking at the just ended Orgasm Conference 2022, held on Christmas Day at Bays Lodge.



“We used to say what works for Adwoa in bed might not work for Cynthia in bed but every woman has a clit. It comes to a time when the clit is dead. All I’m doing for you is for you to understand the causes of conflicts and plenty of talking in the bedroom is one of the conflicts that we are fighting.



“There are issues that we have to discuss but honestly speaking are not needed here. So if you have the sitting room and we have the bedroom or what we call the chamber. Why do we use the chamber time to discuss things that are not there? That is one issue that causes conflicts”, he said.



However, he also admonished for communication to be key in marriages and not only utilised when couples want to have sex.



He went on to add that communication comes in three forms: verbal, non-verbal and written.



“When you talk, the man will tell you that you don’t get him, the only time you get him is when you want him to sleep with you. Do you get that?



“The conflicts in the chamber means when it comes to communication there are the verbal, the non-verbal and the written and conflict meant for the chamber shouldn’t be brought to the bedroom,” he said.



“ When you talk, the man will tell you that you don’t get him, the only time you get him is when you want him to sleep with you. Do you get that?



“The conflicts in the chamber means when it comes to communication there are the verbal, the non-verbal and the written and conflict meant for the chamber shouldn’t be brought to the bedroom,” he educated.



