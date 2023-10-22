‘Please we need help’ – Edem cries for help for Akosombo Dam spillage victims

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Rapper cum entrepreneur Denning Edem Hotor, famously known in the music industry as Edem, has appealed to Ghanaians to extend a helping hand to the flood victims in the Volta Region.



On September 15, 2023, news flooded social media that some parts of the Volta Region had been flooded due to the release of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA).



This exercise by VRA has led to the destruction of properties as well as the displacement of the people in the Volta Region.



Areas that were affected in the said region included Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo.



In an X post shared by the rapper, he wrote that he together with the head of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, and Francis Kofi Kpolu visited the affected areas on October 21, 2023.



He went ahead to say that the situation was devastating and it looked more serious than what had been circulating on social media.



Edem added that it would take a while for the issue to be resolved, and for the affected people to have their lives back, hence, he urged Ghanaians to donate to these people in any way they can.



“Please we need help; my people need help. In the early hours of yesterday, myself, Francis Kofi Kpolu, and Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe visited some of the affected communities in my region. I am officially inviting all friends, family, and fans to reach out to my home and my people, our people who have become victims of the Dam Spillage. I promise you that the situation on the ground is more devastating than you would see online. It’s gonna be months unending for people to have their lives back”, he wrote.



