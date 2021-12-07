Please come home - Nayas' husband begs for forgiveness

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Sarfo reveals issues with Nayas are being resolved



Nana Sarfo asks for forgiveness from Nayas' family



Nayas confirms collapse of marriage





Nana Sarfo Kantanka, the husband of Ghanaian actress Nayas has appealed to the actress to come back home.



In November 2021, the controversial actress in an interview disclosed that her 2-year-old marriage has collapsed.



She told Ghanaians to hold her estranged husband responsible if she is found dead.



However, reacting to the news in an interview with Oheneba on OheneTV, Nana Sarfo confirmed they are facing some challenges in their marriage.



But he wasn’t going to point an accusing finger at anyone because all he wants is his wife to come back home.



“Nayas, whatever happened let’s let the sleeping dogs lie and let keep out marriage and please get home and make me some food” he apologised.



He has also pleaded with Nayas’s family to forgive him for all that happened.



“I want Nayas’s mothers family, her fathers family to forgive me, I didn’t want our marriage to get to this level and be out in the public. It is true we had our problems. I confided in one or two people when the issue came up and I won’t blame anyone or say it’s this persons fault”, he said.



Nayas and Nana Kantanka tied the knot in September 2019 after dating for one month.