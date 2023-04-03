‘Please, I am thinking about myself!' – Jackie Appiah swerves LGBTQ question

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Netizens are reacting to some statements Jackie Appiah made about the ongoing LGBTQ discussion in the country.



Following the US Vice President, Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana, the discussion around the controversial Anti-LGBTQ bill placed before parliament has intensified.



On Saturday, April 1, 2023, United Showbiz panelists took turns to share their views on the subject, and Jackie Appiah’s statements, in particular, caused a stir on social media.



Some guests, including, James Gardiner, A Plus, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo shared interesting comments about it on the UTV show which also featured Jackie.



It was Jackie Appiah’s turn to share her thoughts but she responded in the Akan language: “Mepawkyew Me dier medwene me ho oooo” which translates to, “Please, as for me, I am thinking about myself.”



Although it cracked some of her colleagues up, it didn’t sit well with a section of netizens on social media, as they have lambasted the actress for choosing to remain silent over the issue.



According to them, Jackie Appiah should have condemned the act, adding that her influence could have gone a long way to transform the minds of people.



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have since slammed President Akufo-Addo for defying the position of his government and shying away from telling Kamala Harris in the face the position of the country on homosexuality.



It can be recalled that when Kamala underscored the need to widen and respect the rights of the LGBTQ community during a press conference at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that his government had intervened to modify the current anti-LGBTQ Bill which has attracted wide condemnation, even from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



