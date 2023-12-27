PlayGhana: Black Sherif's speech shouldn’t call for blacklisting in Nigeria – Prince Bright

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Prince Bright, has responded to the numerous attacks Black Sherif has received since he was spotted campaigning for the #PlayGhana agenda.



During an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM’s Ayekoo Drive, the former Buk Bak member said there’s nothing bad about Black Sherif’s statements that should warrant such attacks.



Prince Bright expressed, "I think that I saw Black Sherif’s speech and he said that he won’t do any blame games so we should play fair and so I don’t know whether he said something there or somewhere else.



“But what I saw on the internet when he came to address the public was not bad. He didn’t even keep long there so if he said something bad then let’s pardon him but he said we should play fair.



He also relayed a message to Nigerians.



“Unfortunately if our brothers from Nigeria have taken the play Ghana initiative in a negative perspective then we will plead with them that this is not what we were expecting. But they also said at a point that they will play more of their music in their country and if we have also decided the same then we will plead that it should be fair to us all.





“But if Black Sherif didn’t explain himself well for them to be convinced then that one I haven’t heard it but what he came to address is that he won’t blame anyone but for all of us to eat in a common ground,” he added.