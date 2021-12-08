Play more of my music on the radio – Rockey Dawuni pleads with radio stations in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Currently the talk of the town for his second and historic Grammy award nomination, Rocky Dawuni is a popular Ghanaian reggae act with credits to over 60 songs.



His latest album ‘Voice of BunBon, Vol. 1’ has been nominated in the ‘Best Global Album’ category for the upcoming 2022 Grammy awards ceremony.



Rocky Dawuni after the announcement of his nomination has since been on a media tour and granted some exclusive interviews speaking about how grateful he is and amassing local support for his craft.



Speaking on the ‘Reggae Republique’ show with Y 97.9 FM’s Haruna Babangida, the ‘Ghost Town’ hitmaker mentioned that Ghanaians were to cultivate the habit of playing his songs on the radio often and follow his activities on social media promote him and Ghana as well.



“People have to play more of my music, they need to program more of my songs into the reggae shows and this is no joke, we have this opportunity and we will just waste it and sit on the sidelines and not take advantage of it,”



“What people can do is play my music on their shows, support me, follow what I am doing online and create more buzz around my music, so that the researchers of the Grammy Academy who are monitoring everything I do, will be inspired to give me that support too,” he said.