‘Play by our rules, else no show’ – Pentecost University tells Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, et al

His initial reaction was emitting the complimenting phrase ‘Good question’, followed by resounding laughter as he moved his hands across his knees and then admitted, “I’m not too sure how to reply this”.



Prof. Kwabena Agyapong Kodua, Vice-Chancellor of the Pentecost University had been asked if there ever would come a time when secular musicians like Shatta Wale or Sarkodie would perform at the Christian university. His response on the Hard Truth show was however not definite; it came with a condition.



“He’s more than welcome but he will perform according to the rules. We provide a godly environment…,” said Prof. Kodua who had sat up to face the question squarely while stating that “I haven't even followed their songs to know what type of songs they sing. I’m only interested in the policies we have.”



The premise of the question from the host, Nana Akosua Konadu, was that some are of the view that the Christian university imposes certain policies which restrict the social life of students and considering that students would want to have some level of entertainment, was there a possibility of students witnessing the performances of some of their favorite secular musicians at the school’s premises.



In what appeared to be an ‘if you go to Rome, do as the Romans do’ response, the Vice-Chancellor said it was imperative for everyone to succumb to the rules.



“One time, I was asked this question and I asked the person that: ‘If you ever went to the military or police force or fire service or nursing or midwifery and there was a nursing uniform, are you at one point going to say that I want to be a nurse but I don’t want to wear the uniform?’ And the response was ‘no’.



“So, once you decide to come to Pentecost University, there are rules and regulations. So, your acceptance to come to Pentecost University or make any function at Pentecost University means abiding by the rules,” Prof. Kodua asserted in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



Despite being secular musicians, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and some of their counterparts have gospel and inspirational songs as well as songs that preach against social vices and encourage patriotism, among others.



In the case of Shatta Wale, he has 'Too Much Chemical', a song that talks about the dangers of using bleaching creams and chemicals in food production. His 'Kill Them With Prayers', 'On God' and 'Prove You Wrong' are some of his best and clean productions.



Sarkodie on the other hand has 'Glory', 'Brighter Day' and 'Warrior' among others. While 'Glory' praises God, 'Brighter Day' is a motivational song. 'Warrior' talks about determination and resilience. The rapper has been praised for producing these repertoires.



