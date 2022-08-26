Plastic, cosmetic surgeons work with divine wisdom – Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian award-winning actor Salma Mumin has strongly argued that body-enhancing procedures are as a result of God-given wisdom.



To the Wa native, it is this same creative wisdom that God gave humans for various technological inventions.



She made these assertions today, Thursday, 25 August, 2022, on the ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ Mid-morning show hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM.



The premise for her argument starts with the creation story as presented in the Christian holy book.



“The Bible says God created human beings and He also put wisdom into their heads. It is the same God who gave the wisdom that says, ‘my child, if someone’s nose is crooked and you can help, straighten it. Do it now,’” she said.



When challenged not to tamper with what God had created, she stood her ground.



“What do you want me to say? God created us and he owns us. He’s the same person who gave us wisdom and so if I have an idea that if I do this, this will be the result, it’s God who has shown me the path to do it,” she insisted.



Ms. Mumin believes doctors who do plastic and cosmetic surgery are under divine-inspiration.



“I’m sure God spoke to the doctors and gave them that wisdom.”



In the past, Salma Mumin has been accused of going under the knife for the procedure popularly called the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). She vehemently denied this.



Mid-2021, however, in a leaked tape of a conversation between colleague actor Moesha Budoung’s brother Nelson and Salma, it was mentioned Salma had gone to Turkey to “do her body.”



“I’m not saying this or being defensive because I am a victim [or I have done cosmetic surgery]. I’m just being frank. The wisdom God gave us that enabled us to create computers, radio facilities like the one we’re using, is it not the same God-given wisdom that doctors use to operate on people to give them relief?



“So all I’m saying is, if all these things are possible [and] they are able to do this for people to wake up and still breathe, then I believe it’s the doing of God.”



Salma Mumin is currently promoting a movie she stars in with actors John Dumelo and Adjetey Anang called ‘All or Nothing’.