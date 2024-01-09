Place my image in the right position or I’m out - Wiyaala opens up about controversial poster

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: Hatie Nwadei, Contributor

Ghanaian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Wiyaala, has recently addressed her dissatisfaction and expressed her thoughts on the controversial Safarifest poster that circulated on social media.



In an interview with Hatie Nwadei on the Nwadei show on Upper West PR Tv, Wiyaala clarified that she knows her place and does not see herself in competition with any other artist.



However, she emphasized that this does not imply that she considers herself superior or inferior to anyone else.



“I know my place that doesn’t mean that I’m less or more than anybody. I’m not against anybody, I’ve never been in competition with anybody since I was a kid. Some people always think all artists are competing but some of us are not. There are so many things we don’t get involved in and yet people don’t notice. If we were really competing we would be in certain places fighting each other”



Wiyaala, often referred to as the "lioness of Africa," further elaborated on her stance, stating that she will always speak her mind and will not remain silent, particularly when her efforts or achievements are undermined. She strongly believes in addressing issues without resorting to insults or violence.



“Wherever I believe I should be, I should be there when it comes to shows and performances. If you place me in a certain position and I feel like you are deliberately trying to belittle my efforts or achievements I will speak my mind. I don’t attack with insults. I will speak my mind, I will point out the problem and I will suggest a solution. That is who I am”.



Additionally, Wiyaala urged those who dislike her to refrain from attempting to persuade others to share their opinions. She firmly believes that individuals should be allowed to form their own judgments about her work without being influenced by others



“If you don’t like me it’s okay. But don’t try to start a whole army. You try to convince people not to like me because you don't like me. Allow them to be their own judges of what I do. I am not one of those female artists who is afraid to open my mouth and ask for what’s rightfully mine. I respect every artist and every artist works hard. We are all talented in different ways.”



Watch video below



