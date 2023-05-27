Piesie Esther to storm UK for concert on July 29

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: trunewsreport.com

Piesie Esther, the reigning VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, will perform in the United Kingdom for the first time to commemorate her new accomplishment, put together by the Pan African Art Society, at the illustrious Dominion Centre in London.



This highly anticipated event promises to be a night of worship, uplifting music, and spiritual inspiration.



The gospel musician took to her Instagram account to announce the “good news” to her fans.



“LONDON GET READYYY!!!



"Good news for us all !! The ‘Waye me yie’ train is coming to your door step, my UK family!! ????



"Please if you are in the UK and Europe ???????? then kindly save this date

Saturday 29th July 2023 I’m performing live at the Dominion center in London with other great supportive ministers from around the world.”



Piesie Esther has been making waves worldwide for two decades in the industry. With her current chart-topping hit song titled “Waye Me Yie,” a powerful worship song that resonates with listeners from all walks of life, she is poised to continue her remarkable endeavour of captivating her audiences.



The Pan African Art Society, known for its commitment to promoting African arts and culture, has curated an exceptional line-up for this gospel extravaganza.

Speaking to Tru News Report, the CEO of the Pan African Art Society PK Ambrose stated, “The gospel event powerd by the Pan African Art Society aims to celebrate Piesie Esther’s 20 years in the industry and her accomplishments.”

“We are honoured to have Piesie Esther to come to the UK to celebrate with her fans. Her hit song ‘Waye Me Yie’ is a testament to the positive impact gospel music can have on individuals and communities.”



Tickets for the concert are in high demand, with fans eagerly anticipating the opportunity to witness this remarkable gathering. The Pan African Art Society advises interested individuals to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment.





Tickets are available on Shoobs and Eventbrite.For an evening of soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt worship, mark your calendars for July 29, 2023, and join Piesie Esther at the Dominion Centre in London.For further details about the event, visit the Pan African Art Society’s official website.