Piesie Esther reacts to rumours of amorous relationship with Apae Live

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Contrary to speculations that Piesie Esther was once the lover of Prophet Tony Asamoah Boateng (Apae Live), the gospel musician has said she was only a singer at Great Light Worship Center, a church founded by the Kumasi-based preacher.



She told Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) on The Delay Show that the rumours were fueled by the perception that the opposite sex cannot work together without the existence of a romantic affair between them.



“I heard a lot of rumours; it’s normal for people to speculate when you are seen together mostly,” she said while debunking claims that the popular preacher found her a husband after their alleged romantic affair.



“I met my husband at the Pentecost Church, Santa Maria. I went to visit my uncle at Santa Maria where my husband fellowshipped. My uncle introduced me to him. That was how we connected. Apae Live knew nothing about it,” Piesie Esther said as she burst into laughter.



Now in her forties, she recalled her days at Great Light Worship Centre, disclosing how she landed at the church premises. According to Piesie Esther, she was introduced to the church by gospel musician Georgia Agyei who she referred to as ‘mother’.



“I went to Apae Live’s church when I was sixteen to seventeen years old. I was Georgia’s backing vocalist. We went there to perform and that was how I got stuck there,” the musician remarked.



Apae Live produced Piesie Esther’s first two albums. Her ‘Mentease’ album had hit songs like ‘Empareme’ and ‘Adesoa’.



